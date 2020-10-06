Khyber Pakhtunkhwa score commanding win over Sindh in National T20 Cup

MULTAN: Shaheen Afridi’s record five-wicket haul and half-centuries by Mohammad Hafeez and Fakhar Zaman orchestrated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s third win of the National T20 Cup First XI tournament as they defeated Sindh by eight wickets at the Multan Cricket Stadium here on Monday. With five for 21, Shaheen became the first Pakistan bowler in the history of T20 cricket to register four five-wicket hauls in the format. Only Lasith Malinga has more five-wicket hauls (5) and the Sri Lanka pacer has gathered them in 295 matches, 239 more than Shaheen’s. This was the 20-year-old’s second five-fer in three matches. The left-arm pacer accounted for Khurram Manzoor’s wicket on his fourth ball with a scorching full-length delivery that came back into the right-handed batsman and followed it up with the wicket of Azam Khan in his next over.

Sharjeel Khan and Ahsan Ali knitted a remarkable 111-run stand for the fourth wicket after Sindh captain Sarfaraz Ahmed fell on the first ball of the last powerplay over to Wahab Riaz. Sharjeel, the left-handed opener, continued his impressive run and missed what would have been his third century in the format by 10 runs. He spanked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bowlers for six sixes and seven fours in his 56-ball 90. He was duly supported by Ahsan, who made 42 off 32, which included five fours and a six. With Sindh looking set to cross the 200-run mark, Asif Afridi, the left-arm orthodox, provided Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the much-needed breakthrough with the wicket of Ahsan, following which, Shaheen removed Sharjeel, Anwar Ali and Sohail Khan as Sindh lost their last three wickets for 18 runs.

Hafeez scored his second half-century on trot as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa overhauled the 184-run target in 19 overs. The all-rounder smashed four sixes and as many fours from 42 balls and returned not out on 72. Hafeez joined Fakhar ––- who was the other batsman to score a half-century with a 41-ball 61, which was studded with six fours and two sixes –––- after the dismissal of his captain Mohammad Rizwan, who scored eight off 10. The two set up a blistering 100-run partnership from 52 balls as they found boundaries at regular intervals and never allowed the opposition bowlers to settle. The dismissal of Fakhar did not provide any relief to Sindh bowlers as Iftikhar Ahmed raced to 40 not out at a strike rate of over 190. Iftikhar struck three sixes and a four. Sarfaraz’s men will be eager to avenge this defeat when these two teams meet at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on 13 October.

Scores in brief:

Sindh 183-7, 20 overs (Sharjeel Khan 90, Ahsan Ali 42; Shaheen Afridi 5-21) VS Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 184-2, 19 overs (Mohammad Hafeez 72 not out, Fakhar Zaman 61, Iftikhar Ahmed 40 not out; Anwar Ali 2-40)

Result: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won by eight wickets.

Player of the match: Shaheen Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa).