Neo-socialist doctrine

We are living in an age in which all governments, regardless of the system of political and economic organization, whether interventionistic, socialistic, democratic or dictatorial, tend to occupy an economic command post. I think it’s difficult unless the disparity is stricken-off in class system and the moment class-system is eliminated, economic command post will disappear itself.

Until yesterday the Imperial colonialism was rocking over the world through different colonisers from the Europe continent. The pioneer founder of the colonialism used to say that “the sun never sets in Great Britain.” Then, in the eighteenth century, the augur public opinion transformed itself into Revolution of France. Rousseau laid the foundation of revolution which later Carl Marx’s towering intellect brought neo-dimensions in its philosophy at intellectual level illuminating it, as called Marxism which later engulfed a large part of the world.

The two philosophers put their hands on the pulse of their covenant and gave the humanity with new heavenly books, such as “The Social Contract” and “The Capital,” respectively. They both changed the world with new philosophical narrative based on equal human, economic and social rights eliminating disparity in class system by evaporating economic command post which had become a symbol of political power as an epicentre.

The intensity with which Communism came to the Soviet Union after the revolution is part of the history. But not utilizing Marx’s pragmatic essence in its true context while replacing the long imperialist-mind-set of ruling society including proletarians who for centuries deprived from their socio-economic rights were put under a bureaucratic subjugation. Thus that previously ruined society instead to enjoy the benefits of Marxism wasag a input under the restructuring and openness theories and these beingas the rival capitalistic tools named ‘Glasnost’ and ‘Perestroika ‘ignited by Brezhnev later promoted by Gorbachev lead to final defeat of the USSR.

Thus in 1991 the Soviet Union was disbanded into several small sovereign independent entities leaving behind a country named as Russian Federation. Though despite of the fact that Lenin and Stalin both had revolutionized the Russian society with Communist Party manifesto together with public struggle, yet the defeat of the entire political system was reasoned by not exerting communal poise and conformity with the true ideology which was essential to form a government eliminating disparity in class system under Marxism. Thus it can be said that Marxism did not fail but Stalinism collapsed.

That at the beginning of 21st century capitalism began to fall prey to its own evilly internalizing postmodern crusade towards human basic needs under the guise of cutthroat antagonism in the market economy by cartelising the global financial market.

Apparently it is said that there is no flaw in the practicable law of powerful capitalistic politics thought-through world known democracy. Nevertheless, the main cause of its failure at the veracity based intellect level is to negate human values and dignity before the capital. Given the premier rank to the capital itself in the system, natural life is removed from mankind spectrum sacrificing human equality and parity due to the concentration of capital in a few political hands enjoying fascism under cover of democratic face holding economic command post. Such unwarranted trend, the world is being faced postmodern chaos. And now, the intellectualism hive complexity claimed by neo-liberalism leading the global society to an agitated deadly end.

Therefore, it would not be premature to say how important was to look at these factors while progressive thinkers rescued the insatiable change in new phenomena to see if there really exit a gap that new perceptions could fill it up. It is also important to find the answer as to why societies standing at the challenges’ escalator of proletariat and resources that did not change so far and weakened in fact. That was how in the second half of the twentieth century, the western philosophers and postmodernists like leotard made a re-attempt to understand the upper structure of the global society in his book Post Modern Condition Thus the commoditization of society has once again brought the class consciousness on the surface with a force to find new pedestal.

The characteristics of this new theory based on the capitalism revealed transforming the cruelty of colonial thinking around the world into neo-colonialism just as a blend of old wine into new label.

Thus the People’s Republic of China took an initiative primarily driven by communism, kept the state fibre in line with its cultural, ecological, and historical heritage developed new thinking.

The setbacks already faced by the global market economy and consumerization as discussed above created a wide range of class structure and social gaps around the globe. So China, an emerging global pyramid of new economic power came up with the new economic political system with logic and an innovative socialist philosophy that would supplement the existing socialist thoughts behind their success of political and social system.

The first thought of this philosophy was conceived in 2013. The vision was to make economic development through sharing-basis possibility by meeting infrastructural needs of participating countries in addition to cultural and social partnership as well. In that process infrastructure would be the first requirement to connect partaking countries.

Cultural bondage by increasing its magnitude with neighbouring countries into the chain of this modern philosophy has unveiled the significance of this doctrine. To share SSE and to socialize people to people within partner-countries would certainly promise strong economic ties, where absolute elimination of terrorism is also pledged. With countries’ linkage to each other’s economic and geopolitical social interests, terrorism will fade out mechanically.

The asserted aspect though would preclude disparity in the socialist essence and carries the defeat of neo-colonialism within the ambit of neo-liberalism, strengthening major part of the globe in their self-reliant economies. Nevertheless the fear-factor of the neo-socialist colonialism / expansionism cannot be override in this theory.

However, in that case, it can be termed as a parallel system of socialist neo-colonialism in order to equilibrate the existing capitalistic western unitary power. However, one believes that the motive of benevolence, so dear to empiricist morality, as a species of mere inclination, and therefore morally neutral.

