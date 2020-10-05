PM Imran expresses displeasure over sedition case against Nawaz Sharif: Fawad Chaudhry

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said that the Prime Minister had no knowledge of the FIR registered against Nawaz Sharif and other opposition leaders.

According to details Fawad Chaudhry said that when I brought to PM’s notice that such an FIR has been registered against Nawaz Sharif and other people, he expressed strong displeasure.

“The prime minister was not aware when I brought into his notice that an FIR has been registered [in Lahore] in which Nawaz Sharif and others have been nominated,” Fawad Chaudhry, the federal minister for science and technology, said in a series of tweets. “He [Imran Khan] expressed strong displeasure. Let’s see what happens,” he added.

Earlier in the day, an FIR was registered against Nawaz on a criminal conspiracy for the “provocative speeches” he made in London to “defame Pakistan’s institutions”.

The FIR registered against Nawaz on October 1 was lodged by a citizen in the Shahdra Police Station’s jurisdiction. The case was registered under the provisions of the Pakistan Penal Code for criminal conspiracy against the PML-N supremo and other leaders.