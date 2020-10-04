CM Murad urges Ulema to promote sectarian harmony

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Saturday held separate meetings with Shia and Sunni scholars.

Provincial Ministers Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah, Law Advisor Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, DG Rangers Major General Umar Bukhari, IG Sindh Mushtaq Mehr, ACS Ho Usman Chachar, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Sindh Sajid Jamal Abro and other relevant officers were present in the meeting.

“We have been living and respecting each other for centuries and now we have to revive those traditions based on mutual understanding, respect and harmony,” he added.

The chief minister said this while presiding over two different meetings of ulema here at CM House.

The ulemas of Sunnis who met in another meeting were Mufti Muneebur Rehman, Mufti Taqi Usmani, Maulana Sarwat Aijaz Qadri, Mufti Abid Mubarak Madani, Mufti Naeem Jan Naeemi, Allama Pir Syed Muzaffar Shah, Allama Ashraf Gormani, Allama Liaquat Azhari and Maulana Rehman Amjad Nomani.

The chief minister said that some unscrupulous elements were trying to create sectarian disharmony in the province from last many days. “We all have to demonstrate unity, fraternity and tolerance to fail such a move which is aimed at destabilizing the country and we all will not allow this.”

Murad Ali Shah said that the code of conduct for Ashura and for Chehlum has already been agreed in our different meetings; therefore we have to abide by it. “Our ulemas have to guide their followers in true letter and spirit,” he said.