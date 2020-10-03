At least 30 PIMS employees test positive for coronavirus

At least 30 employees of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a PIMS spokesman, staff infected with the coronavirus include nurses, doctors, and coronavirus. A spokesman for the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences said that 10 patients of the coronavirus were undergoing treatment at PIMS while the condition of three patients undergoing treatment at the hospital was critical.

Earlier, PIMS had closed its children hospital after a Senior Associate Professor (AP) was tested positive with the virus. The senior doctor was anesthetist and had travelled to Peshawar recently.

The doctor fell ill during the surgery in the operation theatre and he was tested for COVID-19 which resulted positive.

It may be recalled that 15 more deaths have been reported in Pakistan due to the coronavirus and the total number of deaths has reached 6,499. According to statistics released by the National Command and Control Center, 625 new cases of coronavirus were reported across the country, bringing the total number to 313,431.