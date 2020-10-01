Former corps commander found dead near Do Darya

The police on Thursday found the body of former corps commander General (retd) Muzaffar Usmani in his car near Do Darya.

According to the police, the car has been taken into custody and the body been shifted to PNS Shifa Hospital. Initial reports revealed that the general suffered a heart attack and passed away while he was driving.

The late general was born in the Muradabad area of ​​India in 1944. His family migrated to Pakistan in 1947. He was commissioned in the Pakistan Army in 1966. During his service, he held various command and staff appointments and also commanded a corps-sized formation in Bahawalpur.

In 2001, then chief executive Gen Musharraf appointed him deputy army chief. However, due to growing differences, Musharraf removed him from the position.