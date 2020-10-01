Gulshan Grover reveals he was refused Moroccan visa because of Shahrukh Khan

Gulshan Grover, a 65-year-old villain known as Bollywood’s ‘bad boy’, has revealed that he was once denied a visa to Morocco just because he beat up Shahrukh Khan in a movie.

Speaking on India’s Best Dancer, Gulshan Grover said during a layover in Morocco on one of his international trips, he requested for a single-day visa to the officials. According to Mr Grover, one of the officials was an ardent fan of Shah Rukh, who rejected his visa and citing this as the reason: “Because you beat Shah Rukh Khan.”

In response, Gulshan Grover revealed he had said: “Shah Rukh Khan is my friend, my brother. I don’t beat him in real life or he doesn’t beat me in real life. It’s just in the movies.” The viral clip of Gulshan Grover talking about Shah Rukh’s fandom has been shared by fan clubs.

Gulshan Grover did not say whether the woman granted him a visa after he explained to her, but said that Bollywood Khans are very popular in Morocco.

Grover said that Moroccan girls love Bollywood songs, dances and Shahrukh Khan.