NAB arrests PPP leader Jamil-uz-Zaman

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Makhdoom Jamil-uz-Zaman.

Makhdoom Jamil-uz-Zaman is the son of deceased PPP leader Makhdom Amin Fahim and the former Nazim of Taluka Hala. He is accused of misuse of power during his tenure and receiving bribes from a former accounts officers.

According to the initial investigation by NAB, Zaman bought an apartment five years ago in Karachi in the name of his relative and made a payment of Rs7.5 million. The payment was made to a man named Mushtaq Sheikh in 2015.