No room for opportunists in Naya Pakistan: Buzdar

Different assembly members including Ghulam Ali Asghar Khan, Shahabuddin Khan, Ghazanfar Abbas, Taimoor Ali Lali, Bilal Asghar Warraich, Ahsan Jehangir, Ijaz Khan, Amir Anayat Shahani, Muhammad Ijaz Hussain, and Gulraiz Afzal Gondal called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and apprised him about their constituency-related problems.

The CM said that those creating hurdles in the journey of development are not loyal to the nation and advised the opposition to shun negative politics after the APC fiasco. There is no room for fulfilling opportunists’ agenda in the new Pakistan, he added and regretted that opposition always took advantage of lies and deceit. Save-corruption is the only agenda of the opposition and the politics of propaganda is their inherent policy, he added. The CM remarked that the incumbent PTI government is the most transparent in the history of the country adding that the government will complete its tenure despite hue and cry of the opposition. No one will be allowed to create hurdles in meeting the genuine demands of the parliamentarians and constituency-related problems will be solved on a priority basis, concluded the CM.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated Malik Amjad Ali Noon on assuming the charge of the post of chairman Lahore Waste Management Company.

While extending good wishes to him, the CM maintained that ensuring cleanliness in Lahore city is a gigantic task and the government will provide all-out support in this regard. It is hoped that your experience will be useful in maintaining the cleanliness of the city and you should develop an effective team to achieve targets. I am sanguine that you will ensure cleanliness arrangements by arranging the best service delivery according to the public expectations, the CM concluded.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that 86 new corona cases have surfaced in Punjab during the last 24 hours and not a single patient has died of the corona during this period.

In a statement, he said that the number of active corona patients is 1695 and 95449 patients have been recovered. A total of 1239211 were tested in Punjab and 11239 were tested during the last 24 hours. He stated that 97 patients are under treatment in Punjab government hospitals including 22 in Lahore while 2234 have died so far in Punjab. The CM made it clear that corona SOPs will be strictly implemented in educational institutions and action will be taken in case of non-compliance. Those who tried to politicize corona have faced defeat and the opposition tried to hoodwink the people through negative politics. The elements bent upon dividing the nation at every occasion should look rather into their own peep, advised the

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has stated that the era of lip-service is over. While talking to Makhdoom Syed Mubeen Ahmed MNA, Parliamentary Secretary (Mines) Sardar Muhammad Ahmed Khan Nawaz Chandia, Makhdoom Syed Shah Jamal, Makhdoom Syed Safdar Bukhari, Wali Faqir, and Qazi Zafar Naveed at his office, the CM said the PTI government has worked on public welfare projects and rectified past mistakes. He regretted that the past governments transferred south Punjab funds to other projects and as a result, the people of south Punjab remained entangled in the quagmire of poverty and backwardness as they were deceived in the name of development. He emphasized the PTI government has given south Punjab the right of development and the dream of south Punjab secretariat has been materialized. The model designs of Multan and Bahawalpur secretariats have been approved and the ADP of south Punjab will be evolved separately and the south Punjab budget will also be ring-fenced, concluded the CM.