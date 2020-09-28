World Tourism Day celebrated at Choutyarion Dam

SANGHAR: The ‘World Tourism Day’ was celebrated by the Sindh Culture and Tourism Department at Choutyarion Dam in Sanghar to promote local and international tourism.

Newly appointed Ayub Gul who is looking after the site, arranged a gathering to aware the people regarding ‘World Tourism Day’ and promote the site.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Nawaz Kumbhar, a renowned author, said the cultural points and heritages could attract national and international tourists and it is our duty to provide basic facilities to visitors. Referring to the Choutyarion Dam, he said this place may also become tourists’ destination if we improve things here to provide a pleasant atmosphere. He said a large number of migrating birds come from different countries every year, while fishing is another great source of interest for locals and tourists.

Ali Hingoro, a radio jockey, said the environment at the Choutyarion Dam and its surroundings is close to nature which is an invaluable gift for the tourists. He said the people of Sanghar are fortunate that they have such a tourist destination. Ayub Gul, an official of Sindh Culture and Tourism Department, said promoting tourism activities at the Dam would create new employment opportunities for the locals and bring economic prosperity to the area. He said various recreational activities are provided to visitors, including boat travel, fishing facilities, accommodation and transport.