Atlassian signs Abacus as its first solution partner in Pakistan and EMEA region

Abacus – a global consulting, technology and outsourcing firm with proven expertise in DevOps, Agileand ITSM – today announced a partnership with Atlassian, an Australian enterprise software firm and a leading provider of collaboration, development, and issue tracking software for teams. With over 138,000 global customers (including 85 of the Fortune 100) advancing the power of collaboration with products including Jira, Jira Service Desk, Jira Ops, Confluence, Bitbucket, Trello, and more.

The partnership will allow the firm to meet the growing demand for issue tracking and team collaboration by implementing Atlassian products across Pakistan and EMEA region.As a Solution Partner, Abacus would help its customers across Pakistan and EMEA to acquire licenses of all Atlassian products and various add-ons, customized products training, Professional Services for Implementation and Managed Services.

“As an Atlassian Solution Partner, Abacus has renewed its commitment to provide the best of breed technologies to its customers across Pakistan and EMEA,” said Abbas Ali Khan, Managing Director of Abacus Consulting.

He further stated, “The provision of Atlassian products would enable our customers to strengthen their software development, implementation and technical support capabilities in line with international standards”.