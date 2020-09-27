PM constitutes committee for disposal of legislative matters

Prime Minister Imran Khan has constituted a Cabinet Committee for the disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC).

The committee would comprise, Minister for Law and Justice (chairman) Farogh Naseem, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M. Mazari, Minister for Narcotics Control Muhammad Azam Swati, Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, federal minister concerned (by special invitation), PM’s Advisor on Parliamentary Affaris Dr Zaheer ud Din Babar Awan, PM’s Advisor on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar, Attorney General for Pakistan, secretary law and justice division, joint secretary PM’s office and cabinet secretary (members), a press release of Press Information Department containing a notification of the Cabinet Division, on Saturday said.

The cabinet in its meeting held on September 8, in case No: 611/35/2020 dated 8-9-2020 approved the proposal regarding enhancing the mandate of Cabinet committee for disposal of legislative cases.

The committee would would examine whether a fresh legislation or amendments in the existing laws were in line with the constitutional scheme, not in violation of any existing law, and falls within the mandate of parliament. It would have the mandate to examine the contents of fresh legislation/rules as well as amendments to the existing laws/rules and give its recommendations as to whether the same were in line with the policy of the government and constitutional/legislative scheme.

In case of CCLC decided to amend the proposal of the sponsoring division, from a policy perspective, and the same was agreed to by the sponsoring division in the CCLC meeting, the amended proposal would be placed before the cabinet for ratification.

In case of disagreement between the sponsoring division and CCLC on policy matter, the points of view of both would be placed before the cabinet for a decision. The secretarial support to the committee would be provided by the cabinet division.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) is the ultimate role model for humanity for all times to come. The prime minister on his twitter handle Saturday posted the following famous quote of Alphonse de Lamartine, a renowned French poet, historian and statesman, praising different aspects of the Seerat of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

“Philosopher, orator, apostle, legislator, warrior, conqueror of ideas, restorer of rational dogmas, of a cult without images; the founder of twenty terrestrial states and of one spiritual state, that is Holy Prophet (SAW).

As regards to all standards by which human greatness may be measured, we may ask: Is there any greater man than Muhammad?” (Extract from Alphonse de Lamartine’s Histoire de la Turquie Paris, 1854, vol. II, pp. 276-277).

Alphonse de Lamartine, (born October 21, 1790, Macon, France and died on February 28, 1869, Paris) was a French poet, historian, and statesman who achieved renown for his lyrics in Méditations poétiques (1820), which made him as one of the main figures in the Romantic movement of French literature.

In 1847, his Histoire des Girondins became widely popular as he rose to considerable political prominence in early 1848, when he led the Second Republic for a short time.