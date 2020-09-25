The Battle Between Gun and Book

Kashmiri youth are finding themselves at an intersection where not only do they see their destination too far away, but their lives seem so meaningless that they are joining the ranks of gunmen, preferring death.

That is why in the last few years, the highly educated youth of Kashmir have been taking up arms against the rule of India, knowing that without training and weapons they are incapable of facing the Indian Army and their death is inevitable.

In Occupied Kashmir, the Indian Army is massacring Kashmiris and torturing them under the guise of search and siege operations. the international community should play its important role in ending the lockdown in Occupied Kashmir and take notice of the martyrdom of innocent Kashmiri youth by the Indian Army. the extremist Indian government with RSS ideology is a threat to peace in the world.the brutality faced by kashmiri youth from Indian troops is getting worse day by day . As a result, the entire region could be in a state of great tension.

The Hindutva policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Hindu extremist state, which has been playing bloody games with Kashmiri insurgents and unarmed youths by the occupying Indian forces, have brought the entire region closer to nuclear war. Instead of giving the right to self-determination to occupied Kashmir, the Modi extremist government’s plan to destroy the constitutional status, convert Muslims into a minority and forcibly seize property and create Jewish-style settlements is no secret. The world is currently going through a process of lockdown due to the corona virus, they must have been well aware of the fact that when free human beings are imprisoned in their homes and there is no contact, how difficult life would be when the occupied Free movement in Kashmir is a thing of the past, they are not even allowed to follow their religious traditions according to the tenets of Islam. The legal and constitutional status of occupied Kashmir after the blessings of world powers under a well thought out plan. Conspiracy to change One of the longest lockdowns faced by the people of Occupied Kashmir is as if they have been banned from breathing freely. Twice in the Security Council, the member states met on the dire situation in Occupied Kashmir, but due to trade and sectarian interests, India continued to be reluctant to act aggressively.

In Occupied Kashmir, educated youth gave up their pens and took up arms for their freedom. Observers say that efforts by the Indian government to make Kashmiris second-class citizens and to settle Hindus here in the Israeli style not only instill fear in the people but also a sense of compulsion to fight for survival. These are the concerns that are attracting the youth in occupied Kashmir to armed resistance, the war of independence of occupied Kashmir, the Kashmiri youth are fighting, towards the Indian government. The fortress of baseless tactics against the independence movement opens when Kashmiri Indian extremists come to the fore for zeal and longing for freedom. The world has been seeing the strange spectacle that unarmed youths used to have placards, banners, not weapons in their hands. When it became more intense, they used stones as their weapon. He also suffered from blindness and the use of chemical weapons. But the struggle was not ready to back down from independence. Every coming day would give more strength to the independence movement in occupied Kashmir, millions of extremists would respond to the occupying Indian troops with bricks and stones. This freedom movement would include not only the youth but also Kashmiri brave girls, old men and women, children and even those who were crippled by the Indian aggression. The Modi government, a pioneer of Indian aggression and extremism, did not consider it a disgrace to use such a vicious tactic as to cool the flames of the independence movement, but the more oppression was inflicted, the more the spirit of struggle grew among the freedom fighters. The independence movement began to spread rapidly and the youth started armed resistance with their help. Educated youth, despite their higher education, decided to become the voice of their nation when they saw that the attitude of Hindu extremists in occupied Kashmir was getting tougher and tougher. The stylish youth, without caring for their lives, lit the candle of freedom with their blood. These metaphors of freedom emerged as metaphors of resistance not only for the Muslims of Occupied Kashmir, but for the weaker sections all over the world. Examples of emotional attachment and unrequited love are rarely seen today.

Due to the current situation in Kashmir, normal life as well as education, health and even the security of the people are in danger.

And school and college students have stones in their hands instead of books and now boys as well as girls are joining the protests. These children know that they can be shot by the security forces.

Violence has escalated in Kashmir since 2016. As soon as people in a village get the news that armed soldiers have arrived in their neighboring village to kill militants, they rush to rescue them.

Some young people are now turning from stone throwers to gunmen and now some educated and professional youth are also joining the separatists.

Throwing stones is not a disease and it is clear that these young people are not pushing themselves to the brink of death for any benefit, as the authorities have been claiming.

Why did this situation arise? The reason why people are angry on the streets is the unfulfilled political aspirations and conflicts. And all this is happening because of the escalation of military action, persistent human rights violations and efforts to prevent peaceful demonstrations.

Violent incidents continue to plague Kashmiri youth who are often victims of atrocities that are not even discussed at the national level.

This can only be done if the root causes are addressed. But the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government is hoping to crush opposition to military action. The central government is not trying to win their trust so that the issue can be resolved through dialogue with them.

The current situation is bubbling with despair and disappearing without any alternative.

Many educated Kashmiri youth are protesting through writing, paintings and dialogue and the government should think about it and the people of Kashmir should also understand how the Kashmiri youth got here and Public opinion should be formed so that pressure can be put on the government and if it does not happen then it will continue in Kashmir.

At last but not least I am quoting shaire-mashriq here

نہ سمجھو گے تو مٹ جاؤ گے اے ہندوستاں والو

تمہاری داستاں تک بھی نہ ہوگی داستانوں میں