Coal production is an environmental hazard with little to no solution

Coal energy is being replaced with renewable energy all over the world whilst Pakistan has a different perspective. Talking to people in power, doctors and labourers, the Pakistan climate crisis is heavily affected by coal production.

Dr. Ghafoor Shoro, 55, from Pakistan Medical Association describes pneumoconiosis as untreatable.

“Pneumoconiosis usually happens to labourers who stay in coal mines for hours,” said Shoro.adding that small particles fly and they go in the windpipes of labourers landing in the lungs which gives birth to pneumoconiosis which means small holes in the lungs.

Shoro said the only solution is giving high-quality masks to the labourers therefore they are unable to inhale the particles.

“As with incidents of deaths and labourers dying as they get stuck in mines, the owners should provide protection. Of course there are laws but there is a lot of violation,” stated Shoro.

Pakistan Medical Association is a patient-friendly organization whilst also catering to doctors.

“The issue of immunity and pollution is all over the country but the precautionary measures taken in Pakistan are relatively low,” said Shoro adding that labour is at risk mostly as in foreign countries. If labour needs to climb up for example, they are provided a ladder and protective gear thus there is no loss whilst there is nothing like that in Pakistan.

With Paris Agreement coming into place which for the first time brings all countries together to work for climate change with a monumental effort to work towards adapting steps to combat it. With the most vulnerable countries given the most support, developing countries would be given enhanced assistance in fighting the climate crisis.

Naseer Memon, 49, general manager, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Engro Energy Limited is an engineer by education and has been associated with the development and corporate sector of Pakistan for the last 18 years.

“There are emissions defined by World Bank as there is a global level standard set for power plants,” said Memon adding that 40% of the world’s electricity is produced by coal which is the highest share in decades.

Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) is a joint venture between Government of Sindh (GoS), Engro Energy Limited and its partners. SECMC’s mining project is categorized amongst the ‘early harvest’ projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to generate electricity utilizing Thar’s untapped coal reserves.

Since 2000, the coal-fired power capacity has increasing by a massive number to 2000 gigawatts (GW) with a substantial growth in China and India. Since last year, Britain has decided to shut down all its coal plants by 2025 yet Pakistan is still to reach such a decision.

As coal is available in abundant supply and has a low capital investment, the potential buyers and multinationals opt for it. Coal is not a renewable source and creates high levels of radiation. Individuals such as labourers who are exposed to it emissions face health concerns. Coal mines are set in jungles which hurt the ecosystem and the animals in it destroying their habitats. Fields and forests are losing their capabilities as deforestation occurs. Coal is burned underground and its hazards are difficult to combat in underground burning.

14 out of the 78 countries in the world which are coal-powered plan to phase out coal plants by 2030 which will be around 186 GW less energy. Global temperatures are rising to catastrophic levels and while other countries have reduced the production of coal by 18 GW in the last 18 months China, has increased its volume by 42.9 GW. China’s front is in total disagreement with the Paris Agreement. Carbon emissions are hurting the climate change initiative as there is little done in China’s part.

Pakistan has faced massive energy shortages and to fill the gap between the required energy compared to the amount which is produced, Pakistan has opted to seek help from China. With solar and wind energy as viable alternatives, the government of Pakistan continues to ignore better options for environment friendly initiatives.

Afzal Shahid, 25, has been working in the coal industry for the last seven years. Belonging to Thatta, he is yet to see his family back in his hometown. Currently working in Kareem Koyla House, his only means to earn is working near coal.

“Coal is our means to live. I send all my savings back home. This has been the way since my grandfather,” said Shahid.

Labourers have little to no choice in their means to survive. Coal energy in Pakistan provides cheap labour for companies. With diseases rising and immunity levels falling, coal production in Pakistan is still on the rise.