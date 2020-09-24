PM to address UN’s key panel on financial accountability today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a high-level panel of the United Nations on International Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity via video link today.

The forum was formed to help address the financing gap for implementing the anti-poverty Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. The 15-member panel was launched in March by the Presidents of UN General Assembly and UN Economic and Social Council.

The event is being convened to present the interim report of the panel, which identifies the major gaps in implementation and the systemic shortcomings of the existing international frameworks for tax cooperation, anti-corruption and anti-money laundering.

In his capacity as President of the UN Economic and Social Council, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram, is also set to speak in the panel’s moderated session.

The FACTI Panel aims to improve the world’s chances of achieving sustainable development by making recommendations that both strengthen current efforts to combat illicit financial flows and close remaining gaps in the international system. It reviews current challenges and trends related to financial accountability, transparency, and integrity.

The panel also reviews existing international institutional and legal frameworks related to financial accountability, transparency and integrity to identify any gaps, impediments and vulnerabilities in their design and implementation.