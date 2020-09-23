Indian Investigation Agency claims Pakistan supplies drugs to Bollywood

Indian media never misses a chance to defame Pakistan. Indian investigation agency Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) solving Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case alleges Pakistan supplying cocaine and other hard drugs to Mumbai, and to Bollywood.

“We have a fair idea as to who is involved in the Bollywood drug scene and (who the) Mumbai suppliers (are). The evidence is being collected before the consumers of hard drugs including heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine and their suppliers are charged,” said a senior NCB official who is familiar with the investigations in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Earlier the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) questioned Sushant Singh ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for about seven hours on September 6, where she made several startling revelations.

Rhea Chakraborty admitted that she had been buying drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput through her brother Showik Chakraborty.