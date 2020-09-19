Nawaz accepts Bilawal’s invitation to join APC through video link

Ailing former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Friday accepted the invitation of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to virtually join the All Parties Conference (APC) on September 20.

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had telephoned ailing former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and invited him to join the All Parties Conference (APC) on September 20.

The opposition parties had decided to convene an APC at the Zardari House in Islamabad on September 20. The decision was taken after a Rahbar Committee meeting comprising leaders from all opposition parties, who decided that it was time to show the incumbent government the door.

“The situation in the country has reached a stage where we cannot afford even a moment’s delay,” JUI-F’s Durrani had said.

“We want free and fair elections in the country, with no interference whatsoever,” he had further said, terming the 2018 general elections “a disgrace to the whole country”.

Later, Bilawal took to the twitter and said, “Just spoke to Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif. Enquired about his health. Also invited him to virtually attend opposition APC, hosted by PPP, on 20th September.”

To Bilawal Bhutto’s gesture, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz thanked him for calling and inviting Nawaz Sharif to the APC.

In her tweet, she said, “Thank you Bilawal. Warm regards & prayers.”