Al Noor Orchard, Qazi Investments sign MoU

An MoU signing ceremony was held between Al Noor Orchard Housing Scheme and Qazi Investments. Chairman Al Jalil Group of Companies Chaudhary Nasrullah Warraich was chief guest and signatory and Sardar Usman as a signatory from Qazi Investments.

CEO Al Noor Orchard Khalid Dhudi was also present at the ceremony along with CEO Al Jalil Group of Companies Shahid Hassan Warraich, Managing Director Al Jalil Developers Fraz Hassan Warraich, Director Commercial Al Jalil Developers Sardar Aslam Warraich, Director Land Al Jalil Developers Kashif Ayaz Chatha, Director Al Jalil Developers Ammar Chatha , Director Al Noor Orchard Muhammad Gulraiz Dhudi, Muhammad Shahwaiz Dhudi, Muhammad Atazaib Dhudi, Management of Al Jalil Developers, authorized dealers, electronic and print media personnel and other renowned personalities.