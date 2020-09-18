Coronavirus claims nine more lives in Pakistan

Pakistan saw the highest single-day increase in 5 weeks, as 752 new covid19 cases were reported in one day. This brings the total tally of infections in Pakistan to 304,386.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has confirmed nine deaths, after which the death toll has hiked to 6,408.

752 out of the total 33865 tests conducted in last 24 hours came out positive, which is the highest infection rate (2.22%) seen since August 13.

Healthcare experts have been issuing warnings of a second wave of coronavirus, however SOP violation has become the new norm for public.

There are facilities for coronavirus patients in 735 hospitals in Pakistan and the number of ventilators for corona patients in hospitals is 1,920. There are 132 testing laboratories operating in the country and trace, test, and quarantine strategies are working effectively in several cities.

According to the government, the graph of coronavirus cases in Pakistan is constantly coming down but the threat is not over yet.