Call on the Foreign Minister by Ambassador of the European Union: FO

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi received Ambassador of the European Union Ms. Androulla Kaminara at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Minister lauded the European Union’s support for Pakistan to counter the coronavirus crisis.

During the meeting the current status of relations between Pakistan and the European Union was discussed. Ways were considered to further deepen the relationship. Views were also exchanged on the path ahead for operationalization of the Strategic Engagement Plan (SEP) to enhance mutual collaboration in all spheres of cooperation.

The Foreign Minister stressed that a peaceful Afghanistan is in the interest of Pakistan and the region. Welcoming the commencement of Intra-Afghan Negotiations, the Foreign Minister underlined Pakistan’s pivotal role in facilitation of the Afghan peace process. The Ambassador of the European Union acknowledged the positive role played by Pakistan in the peace process.

Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in IIOJK. He stressed that the European Union should play its role in highlighting the adverse human rights situation in IIOJK and alleviation of the sufferings of the Kashmiri people.

It was agreed to continue to work together for the advancement of Pakistan-EU partnership in all areas.