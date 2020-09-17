In conversation with famous author Shivangi Ramsay

Shivangi Ramsay is an Assistant Professor of English and an award-winning romance writer from India. She is currently pursuing her PhD in ecofeminism. Recently, she did a course in World Literature from Harvard University.

Tell us something about your latest book, ‘Addicted to Love’.

‘Addicted to Love’ narrates the story of three strong female characters: Avantika, Shubhangi and Natasha and their quest for love. Each of them embarks on an unusual journey in the pursuit of true love. The story is emotionally charged and their honest and heartwarming journey will keep you hooked till the last page. It is an unconventional take on love and dating in the modern digital world. The book is available on Amazon Kindle in e-book format. I was absolutely thrilled when India’s second Mills and Boon author, Reet Singh, read my book and gave it a glowing review.

How has your journey so far in the literary world?

My journey so far has been absolutely amazing. My writings have given me so much in the past few years. I feel absolutely thrilled when youngsters spot me in a shopping mall and ask for a selfie. Every single day, I get so many fan mails and lovely messages from my readers. Most of them say that my stories give them courage to follow their dreams. The realization that I have touched so many lives in so many ways through my writings is simply overwhelming.

Apart from being a writer, you are an Assistant Professor of English in a reputed girls’ college. Tell us something about your teaching career.

Like my writing career, teaching has also become a vital part of my identity. I have been teaching since 2013. I grew up in a family of renowned academics. They inspired me to opt for teaching after completing my Master’s degree. I qualified the National Eligibity Test for College teachers in my first attempt itself and thereafter got a permanent teaching job. Teaching is an enormously satisfying vocation. You get to empower young minds, give wings to their dreams and encourage them to strive for excellence in their every pursuit. Very few people have this privilege of contributing so meaningfully to society. For me, teaching is all about turning my girls into confident young ladies who have it in them to tackle the life’s challenges with grace and resilience. I teach my girls that there is more to life than becoming the wife of a powerful man. I tell them that having their own identity is much more important.

You are famous for writing about strong women characters. Shed some light on that.

My women are unconventional in the sense that they are in complete control of their lives. They don’t depend on anybody else to get things done. They own the power to create the life they want to live. They don’t sit around and wait for a ‘knight in shining armour’ to rescue them. They take charge and slay their demons on their own. When they find their soulmate, they become wholesome partners who contribute meaningfully to the relationship.

You are moderately famous. Does the fame get to your head?

Not at all. You will be surprised to know that I shy away from telling people about my writings. Most of my colleagues at my workplace are not even aware that I write books. I don’t want to be in the spotlight. I want to do my work silently without much hullabaloo. My mother keeps me grounded by continuously reiterating that fame is fickle. It doesn’t last forever. So, write good books but don’t let your success change you as a person. For my friends and family, I am still the same person who takes delight in the small pleasures of life.

You seem to be a big proponent of female friendships in your books. Say something about it.

I strongly believe that magical things happen when women support each other. Gone are the times when women would compete with one another aggressively. Now, they act as the biggest support of one another and strongly endorse them in all their life choices. I have some amazing females in my lives without whose support my life wouldn’t be half so interesting. I love all my female friends and meet them regularly for coffee and brunch. They are my biggest ally in all my endeavors.

Who is your female role model?

My mother is my biggest role model. Being a single parent, she raised me beautifully and imparted me the noble values of goodness, kindness and humility. She is my biggest cheerleader and my best counsel.

Quick Rapid Fire

Favourite beverage: Caramel Coffee

Favourite Food: Chicken Curry

Favourite Car: Mercedes Benz

Favourite Author: Anne O’Brien

Favourite Shopping destination: Selfridges, London.

Parting message for readers:

Live your life fearlessly.

Shivangi can be reached at: instagram(shivangim_88) or twitter(@shivangi_ramsay)