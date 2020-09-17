Wyeth & Pfizer partner with SKMT to provide free diagnostic services

Wyeth Pakistan Limited, an affiliate of Pfizer Pakistan Limited, and Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust have entered into a partnership to enhance access of deserving patients to quality diagnostic services.

This initiative is part of Wyeth and Pfizer’s programme “MASEEHA” and is in line with SKMT’s commitment to provide the highest quality laboratory diagnostic services to the people of Pakistan. The programme entails providing free-of-cost diagnostic services to a select group of patients including those suffering from Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA), Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS), Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA), Plaque Psoriasis (PsO), Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA) and other inflammatory diseases, to start with.

Speaking at the signing ceremony of the contract, Dr Asif Loya Medical Director of SKMCH&RC said, “We are pleased to join Wyeth Pakistan and Pfizer Pakistan in this campaign so as to extend the reach of our quality diagnostic services to deserving patients.”

Syed Wajeeh, Country Manager of Wyeth Pakistan and Pfizer Pakistan, in his message said, “Wyeth and Pfizer are committed to extending innovative solutions to patients who can benefit the most from them.”