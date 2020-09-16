Punjab govt takes notice of harassment of girl in Lahore

Taking notice of the case of harassment of a girl on social media, Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan called on CCPO Lahore Omar Sheikh and the victim’s father on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar.

He said that a vagrant boy had been threatening to rape and kill the girl for a long time. CCPO Omar Sheikh assured girl’s father of a fresh FIR and investigation into the matter. He further said that the Punjab Chief Minister had also instructed CCPO office to provide security to the victim’s family.

On this occasion, Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan said that the lives of modest people have become unbearable due to such vile characters and occupation groups. Buzdar government will not allow any bully to look down on anyone’s life, respect and property. He said that justice will be provided to the victim’s family in any case.