Punjab ICT initiatives and the rise of online education

Taken aback by the unexpected lifestyle changes caused by COVID-19, it seems like the world is closed for renovation and we are eagerly awaiting its grand re-opening. Although the lockdown has been eased, it is veryinteresting to note the changes unfolding in our life. On a positive note, COVID19 has compelled us to pause, take a break, and retreat from thehustle-culture.

Forbes, in one of its Covid-19 articles, indicated that the pandemic will change the way every generation lives. The article stated: This worldwide pandemic has brought with it public health crises, global economic upheaval and widespread uncertainty. Even though the acute threat of COVID-19 will pass, things will not return completely to normal.

A major concern, however, remains: What are some of the significant changes brought on by COVID – 19 in the life of iGen (born in early 2000s) and Gen Alpha (born after 2012 till now.) A major lifestyle shift is being seen in education trends. In a tech-driven world where technology has taken the wheelto help us make it through Covid-19 lockdown, educators are driven to re-think and re-design their teaching approach.

This is, in fact, the first time since World War II, the world has seen education institutes shut down. Educators world over have turned to tech facilities and online resources like Microsoft’s Office 365, Zoom and Google Classroom. Google Scholar has also seen hike as an alternative for libraries.

Nonetheless, a vast education digital divide has come into spotlight as e-learning gains popularity. Even tech giants like China and Japan have a number of rural students who lack basic facilities like internet connection and hardware for remote learning. Over the months, the pressure of online schooling has pushed some students to the verge of breaking down. A number of globalcase studieshaveemerged pointing this out.

Considering the need to reach out to students in the remote areas of Punjab, the government of Punjab in close collaboration with Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), School Education Department, and Program Monitoring and Implementation Unit (PMIU) introduced Punjab Taleem Ghar in the early months of the lockdown.

While private schools are relying on online education resources, Government of Punjab’s initiatives to facilitate public school students with up-to-date education through ICT interventions is laudable

An innovative education initiative, Punjab Taleem Ghar is designed to be easily accessible and understandable. It’s noteworthy to mention that Punjab Taleem Ghar is made available to all public school students with one uniform syllabus via cable channels, website and smartphone app.

Catering to students from grades 1-8, Punjab Taleem Ghar broadcasts classes on daily basis. Updated schedule of lectures and latest information are also shared on their website and social media to keep students on the track. Over 859 cable operators across Punjab broadcasting Taleem Ghar content, whereas the website has already received more than 9.7 million hits. The Taleem Ghar mobile app has also been downloaded several thousand times since its launch.

The government, at the same time, has also taken into consideration the convenience of teachers through PITB developed e-Transfer app. Facilitating over 375,000 teachers in 50,000 public schools across Punjab, the app allows teachers to apply for transfer from the comfort of their home. Ensuring transparency and efficiency, the applicant is able to track application status and assess one’s own evaluation ensuring transparency. The first of its kind in Pakistan, the app issues QR-coded transfer orders and aims to encourage social distancing. Over 85,000 applications have been processed resulting in 45,000+ successful transfers.

The use of ICT tools in education has deeply impacted learning and teaching experience of students and teachers alike. Online education trend is also, at the same time, encouraging independent and active learning among students, makingthem more responsible and accountable for their individual performance. While private schools are relying on online education resources, Government of Punjab’s initiatives to facilitate public school studentswith up-to-date education through ICT interventionsis laudable.

The transition to online education is, by the way, a step towards building a future generation that would be smarter, tech savvy, and in sync with future global education trends. Initiatives like Punjab Taleem Ghar and e-Transfer are, indeed, an attempt to null the digital divide gap in education and mitigatechallenges caused due to Covid-19.

The writer is a freelancer