IHC reserves judgment on petition against the occupation of government land in the federal capital

The High Court has reserved judgment on a petition filed by Senator Aurangzeb against the occupation of government land in the federal capital.

The Islamabad High Court lashed out at the CDA, saying that a senator who had been taken over the entire hill was living there like a king. Someone is building roads, a club and a swimming pool on government land.

The court remarked that thankfully these illegal projects were not inaugurated by the Prime Minister Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani remarked that fences are erected on government land as if it has become the border of India and Pakistan. The chairman sends the case to the senate so that the members of parliament can see what they are doing.

He said that the country was plundered by the looters and government institutions remained facilitators. People went to the hills to their account. Aren’t all the houses in Bani Gala illegal and demolishable?

The CDA lawyer told the court that the case of illegal constructions in Bani Gala was pending in the Supreme Court.

The court inquired that you did not tell the Supreme Court that you have allotted thousand kanals of land to a senator? This becomes a direct NAB case against the Chairman CDA and MCI. Institutions are the custodians of government land; it is not their estate.