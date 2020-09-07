Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan visits UMT

Ambassador of the Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan H.E Admiral (retd) Nawaf Bin Said Al-Maliki paid a visit to the University of Management and Technology (UMT). President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad warmly welcomed the Ambassador. Abdul Azeez Al Dosari, Senator Hafiz Abdul Kareem, Rector UMT Dr. Muhammad Aslam and Professor Sajjad Qamar were also present.

Addressing the gathering President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad thanked H.E for visiting UMT. He said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have brotherly ties based on mutual respect and due to the Holiest mosques of Islam, friendship and unity. He also expressed that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan relationship is like two bodies and one soul which are getting stronger and stronger. It is the love between both brotherly countries that H.E Admiral (retd) Nawaf Bin Said Al-Maliki calls Pakistan his second home.

Ibrahim Murad shared with the ambassador that there should be people to people exchanges between the countries. As a Matter of fact we all Pakistani people love and welcome our Saudi brothers in Pakistan. Furthermore Ibrahim Murad gave a brief Presentation of ILM/UMT to the Ambassador and also shed light on the joint collaboration of Pak-Saudi educational institutes.

Saudi Ambassador H.E Admiral (retd) Nawaf Bin Said Al-Maliki said that I appreciate my brother Ibrahim for inviting me on this special day. H.E told that friendship of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan is in their blood that is why the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will always love and support Pakistan. H.E also said that we teach our youth to give respect to Pakistani Flag and people as well.

Ambassador expressed that Pakistan is very dear & important for the region, for the Mulism e ummah. King Salman also felt at home in Pakistan on his visit to Pakistan; he added. while sharing thoughts Ambassador further impressed that UMT and Saudia would work together to foster bilateral relations between both countries. H.E also admired the educational services of UMT.

At the end of session President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad presented Souvenir to H.E Nawaf Bin Said Al-Maliki Ambassador of the Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan.