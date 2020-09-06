Nature has been my biggest teacher and given me life lessons: Bhumi

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, Bhumi Pednekar talked about her love for nature.

She has been batting for climate injustice through her pan India initiative – Climate Warrior. On Teachers’ Day she paid tribute to all her teachers along with mother nature.

“On teachers day every year I to pay tribute to each and every teacher of mine who have contributed immensely in my life. But this year along with those brilliant and selfless minds I have to mention that nature has been my biggest teacher to and given me great life lessons”, Bhumi said.

She added, “I’ve learnt to be humble, nurturing, compassionate through the basic of nature. Her maternal love for all the millions of species she provides for has taught me selflessness. I have learnt to value nature and understood, we humans are very small in front of her wrath.” The actress started her initiative Climate Warrior to mobilize citizens of India to contribute towards protecting the environment.