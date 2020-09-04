Pakistan’s military stands with PTI government: PM Imran

Acknowledging the relationship between Pakistan’s government and military, Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated that Pakistan armed forces stand with the PTI-led federal government.

“I honestly think it’s the most harmonious relationship, we have complete coordination, we work together, the military completely stands with government’s democratic policies,” he said in an exclusive interview with an international news channel on Thursday.

He further said that Pakistan’s government and the armed forces were on the same page whether it came to the India policy or the peace progress in Afghanistan.

Responding to a question, he said there was no restriction on media in Pakistan, the government believed in freedom of expression, adding “blatant propaganda” had taken place against his government. “In my two years of power, tell me how many journalists have been kidnapped in Pakistan,” he asked. Imran said that he had spent 20 years of his life in the UK and he “knew what freedom of speech is”.

The prime minister said that if he was in the UK and the media there was criticising him in such a manner, his government would “have claimed millions of dollars of damages”. “Unfortunately, it’s us, the government and the ministers who feel unprotected. It’s not the media,” claimed the prime minister.

The premier reiterated that Saudi Arabia would always be a friend of Pakistan despite the recent criticism on Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC).

“Yes, we want OIC to play a bigger role in the Kashmir issue. However, let me make it clear: Saudi Arabia will always be a friend of Pakistan,” he added.

Replying to a question regarding the lack of international support on the Kashmir issue, he said that Kashmir was a disputed territory between Pakistan and India. “Pakistan has raised the lingering dispute at all the forums and it will continue doing so,” he assured.

However, he warned that if the Kashmir conflict escalates and if it breaks into a conflict between India and Pakistan, it will have implications for the rest of the world. “Certain countries are not responding because they are worried about their commercial interests,” he remarked.

Reacting to the recent normalisation of ties between Israel and the UAE, PM Imran categorically said that any one-sided solution will not work.

“Israel must realise this, if they do not allow the Palestinians to have a just settlement, this issue will never get resolved. Even if some countries recognize Israel, it’s not going to die down,” he added.

When asked about the status of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), PM Imran said Pakistan’s relationship with its ally was better than ever. “Pakistan’s economic future is linked to China,” he asserted.