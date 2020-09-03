Indian PM Modi’s Twitter account hacked

An official Twitter account of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been hacked.

Twitter has itself confirmed the news that it has taken steps to secure the compromised account’. As per the social networking giant, it is “actively investigating” the situation.

A series of tweets were reportedly being sent from Modi’s account asking followers to donate cryptocurrency to a relief fund.

The account, with over 2.5m followers, is the official Twitter handle for Mr Modi’s personal website. His personal Twitter account, which was unaffected by this incident, has more than 61m followers.

After hacking the @narendramodi_in Twitter account, which is the Prime Minister’s personal website, the cybercriminal reportedly sent out posts seeking donations for the PM National Relief Fund for COVID-19 using crypto currency.

“Yes, this account is hacked by John Wick (hckindia@tutanota.com), We have not hacked Paytm Mall,” another message had said.

On August 30, cybersecurity firm Cyble had said hacker group ‘John Wick’ was behind a data breach at Paytm Mall, the e-commerce unit of Paytm.

This is not the first celebrity account hack case, about two months ago, at least 130 Twitter accounts were targeted in a major cyber-attack of celebrity accounts that included US presidential hopeful Joe Biden, Tesla founder Elon Musk, Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Kanye West and Bill Gates.