Shahbaz Sharif reached Karachi to meet PPP Asif Ali Zardari

Asif Ali Zardari , Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah and others welcomed the PML-N delegation.

According to details, PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif will visit Malir to offer his condolences to the flood victims.

Shahbaz Sharif will meet former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House.

In addition, the PML-N president will meet well-known social activist Faisal Edhi and visit the Edhi Tower.

Shahbaz Sharif will visit the affected areas in his constituency NA-249 in the western district, he will also meet the citizens of Nazimabad.