Youm-e-Ashur observed with due solemnity across country

Youm-e-Ashura, the 10 of Muharram, was observed across the country on Sunday with due solemnity to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his devoted companions in Karbala

Taazia and Zuljanah processions were taken out in all cities and towns. Hundreds of religious gatherings (Majalis) and processions were also held across the country.

Thousands of mourners, including ladies and children wearing black dresses participated in countrywide hundreds of Ashura processions for ceremonial mourning that involves the ritualistic Matam , self-flagellation to reflect the grief over the violent martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions. A number of devotees carrying Tazias and Alams were reciting soul-stirring elegies and hymns, dedicated to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his family. Zuljinnah was the major attraction of the mourning processions and everybody wanted to touch it.

Ulema and Zakireen highlighted the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and various aspects of Karbla tragedy.

Elaborate security arrangements had been made to avoid any untoward incident during the mourning processions. Law enforcement agencies, including Police, Rangers, FC and others provided foolproof security to mourners.

Mobile phone services were completely suspended as a security measure. The routes of procession were protected with barbed wire, panels, and barriers besides ensuring compliance of government guidelines regarding Covid-19 (SOPs). Medical camps, Sabeels and stalls were also arranged to provide assistance to the participants.

Standard Operating Procedures had also been issued for the mourning processions after consultations with the religious scholars to avoid spread of Covid-19.

Hospitals were directed to remain alert for any emergency situation while a comprehensive plan was formulated to provide first aid on the spot to the mourners.

In Rawalpindi, the main procession of Ashura emerged from Imambargah Col. Maqbool Hussain, which culminated at Imambargah Qadeemi after passing through its designated routes.

Zakireen highlighted the philosophy Karbala battle, paying great respects to the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The mourners held Sham-e-Ghariban Majlis at Imambargah Qadeemi.

Sabeels of water, milk and tea were set up along the route of the processions. Walk-through gates and CCTV cameras had also been installed to check the entry and exit of people at various points.

In Karachi, the central procession of 10th Muharram-ul-Haram peacefully culminated at Hussanian Iranian Imambargah in Khardar after passing through its traditional routes.

The procession was taken out from Nishtar Park and passed through MA Jinnah Road, Boulton Market and Khardar before being culminated at Kharadar s Hussainian Iranian Imambargah.

A large number of mourners including men, women, children and old age people offered Zuhren prayer during the procession.

The participants and clerics paid glowing homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions. After offering prayer, the participants restarted their procession towards Hussanian Iranian Imambargah and kept reciting Marsias to commemorate the sacrifices of Hazar Imam Hussain (RA), his family and companions.

The special security measures were adopted as all the routes leading to culmination point from Nishtar Park were sealed and movement other than procession participants remained banned.

More than 18000 policemen and a large number of Rangers personnel were deployed for security of the mourners.

According to Spokesman Karachi Police, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah took an aerial view of the procession by helicopter and he was accompanied by Inspector General (IG) Sindh, Mustaq Ahmed Mahar.

In Lahore, main Shabih-e-Zuljinah procession was taken out from Nisar Haveli inside Mochi Gate of Old Walled City culminated at Karbala Gaamay Shah after marching traditional route , where Sham-e-Ghareeban was being held.

As many 116 possessions were taken out on Youm-e-Ashur in Multan district. Similarly, about 36 tazia processions were ended up at Karbala Shah Shamas.

Later on, Majalis of Sham-e-Ghareeban were held in Imambargahs of Shah Gerdez, Imambargah Lal Shah, Mumtazabad, Haveli Mureed Shah, Imambargah Hyderia (Gulghast) and Hussainabad Daulat Gate.

In Peshawar, the main Alam, Tazia and Zul jinnah procession was culminated at Imam Bargah Agha Syed Mustafa Shah Qissa Khawani Bazaar. The procession was taken out in the afternoon from Imambargah Bawa Fazal Hussain at Yakkatoot area of the city.

Similar processions were also taken out in Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Hangu, Lakki Marwat, Kurram, and Dera Ismael Khan.