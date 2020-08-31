Pakistan condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden, Norway

Pakistan has strongly condemned the recent incidents of desecration of Holy Quran in Malmo, Sweden and Oslo, Norway.

In a tweet on Sunday, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the rise of such Islamophobic occurrences goes against the spirit of any religion.

“The rise of such Islamophobic occurrences goes against the spirit of any religion. Freedom of speech can’t justify religious hatred,” said the spokesperson.

“Ensuring respect for religious beliefs of others is a collective responsibility and is absolutely critical for global peace & prosperity,” he added.

At least 10 people were arrested and several police officers were injured on Friday after clashes broke out at an anti-Muslim protest in Malmo, Switzerland.

The demonstration of about 300 people was connected to the incident of protesters burning a copy of the Holy Quran.

Rasmus Paludan, leader of the far-right Danish anti-immigration party Stram Kurs (Hard Line), was due to travel to Malmo to speak at Friday’s event, however, authorities pre-empted his arrival by announcing he had been banned from entering Sweden for two years. Police later arrested him near Malmo.

In response, his arrest sparked outrage among his followers who then went ahead with the rally and set a copy of the Quran ablaze. In a viral video, a group set spraying gasoline over a copy of the Quran and then set the book on fire during the day. The man was also being seen pointing towards the burnt Quran and condemning Islam in Swedish.

