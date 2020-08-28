Will not leave Karachi in the lurch: Imran

Expressing concerns over destruction caused by torrential rains in Karachi and other parts of Sindh, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the federal government will not leave the people of Karachi alone in this difficult situation, a private TV channel reported.

The prime minister telephoned Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and expressed concerns over disturbance caused by the recent rains in the metropolis. He ordered Imran Ismail to speed up relief efforts in rain-hit areas of the city and move the stranded people to safety. He also directed to provide food to people affected by torrential rains. “Federal government will not leave people of Karachi alone,” he said, adding that he is fully aware of the problems being faced by the people of the port city.

Later, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, in a tweet, said Prime Minister Imran Khan is himself monitoring the situation that has arisen in Karachi due to the torrential rains. “Briefed PM Imran Khan over Sindh rain situation, Karachi needs special attention. This is unusual and abnormal rain situation which requires an emergency response. PM is monitoring the situation and assured to take any action required,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Information Technology and Telecommunication Minister Syed Amin ul Haque telephoned Sindh governor, chief minister and chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and discussed the situation that has emerged in Karachi after the recent rains.

During the discussion, the minister said that the people and traders of Karachi city are on the verge of disaster and it is inevitable to declare the metropolitan a calamity-hit area. He was of the view that it is the prime responsibility of the federal and provincial governments to address problems of the citizens and provide assistance to the people affected by heavy rains and floods.