SEPMA 2020 concludes with Ali Tariq, Mooroo, Gumby and The Sketches bagging awards

The second leg of the 2nd International Shaan-e-Pakistan Music Awards (SEPMA) ceremony was held at SEP House, the Shaan-e-Pakistan Production House in Karachi on Monday.

The elegant White Carpet saw the winners expressing their hopes and desire to do even better work. The musicians were delighted to be able to talk about the work done during the last year and appreciated that SEPMA was committed to recognizing their work, despite the pandemic and many difficulties that everyone was facing this year.

The first leg of the 2nd International Shaan e Pakistan Music Awards (SEPMA) ceremony was held at Poet’s Café in Lahore last week where 78 nominees across 13 music categories were feted. Great names from the local music industry were in attendance to commemorate emerging musical talent across Pakistan.

The second leg’s evening started off with the very well-deserved Best Pop Music category. Mr. Omar Omari, the Pakistani politician who has been a member of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh, presented the SEPMA award to pop music’s newest find Ali Tariq for his song “Ek raaz ki baat.”

The Best HipHop Music nominees were Moji, Sami Amiri, Eva B, Faris Shafi and Mooroo. Mr. Fahd Nasr, co-founder of SHAAN-E-PAKISTAN, presented the SEPMA award 2020 to Mooroo for his song “Sach Sabaq”.

The Best Individual Musician nominees were Kami Paul, Gul Muhammad, Gumby and Omran Shafique. The CEO and Founder of Shaan-e-Pakistan, Huma Nasr presented the SEPMA Award 2020 to ace drummer Gumby. He had a brief inspiring chat with the CEO talking about the connection of music with the soul which touched everyone’s heart.

The 4th category of the evening was for Best Traditional Music. The nominees were Chand Tara Orchestra, Sherry Raza and Muhammad Samie. Mr. Faisal Mubeen, CEO and Director of Malka Foods presented the SEPMA award 2020 to The Sketches for the song “Ishq da Kalma”.

Mr. Fahd Nasr was the keynote speaker at the event who beautifully spoke about the importance of music and how we should be promoting the music of Pakistan. The ceremony ended with the CEO’s heart-felt thankyou note sharing her long journey of SEPMA 2020.