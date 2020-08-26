KANYE West is being sued for $20 million by a company claiming he “stole” their technology to use for his Yeezy brand and Sunday Service shows.

The rapper, 43, is accused of getting MyChannel Inc to work for him for six months without paying them, while promising to invest $10 million into the company.

According to court documents obtained by E.W. Scripps, MyChannel, Inc. is suing West for allegedly breaching the parties’ oral partnership agreement, preventing MYC from earning millions of dollars in fees, encouraging the Black-owned business to invest millions of dollars of its resources and time in ventures, failing to make a promised investment, and violating their non-disclosure agreement.

It says West began using its services in Spring 2018 to boost sales on his Yeezy line of shoes and clothing.

West allegedly promised the company a $10million investment at some point in the future, as well as other promises that reportedly never came to fruition. The suit claims West never intended to deliver on the promises, and also claims he stole technology from the company to use for his Sunday Service concert series.

According to the company, West took an exit after only six months of work without paying the money. The musician had used the services of the company specializing in video and e-commerce technology, to give a boost to the sales of his shoes and clothing line called Yeezy.

To ensure the deal goes through, the company had put it in its own fund worth $7million on the rapper’s apparel brand with the employees investing over 10,000 hours of work.