OGDCL discovers fresh oil and gas reservoirs in KP

The Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has made a new gas and condensate discovery from its investigative efforts at Togh Bala 01 Well, in Block No. 3371-10, which is located in district Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The company made the discovery as the operator (having 50% share) along with Mari Petroleum Company (33.33%) and Saif Energy Limited (16.67%) Togh Bala Well 01 was spudded-in on June 27, 2020 and drilled down to 2,172 meters in to Lockhart Formation.

The open hole testing was carried out against Lockhart Formation which flowed at the rate of 9.00 MMSCFD gas and 125 barrels per day (BPD) condensate with well head flowing pressure (WHFP) of 1690 Psi at 32/64” choke size.

The discovery of Togh Bala Well # 01 is the result of hostile exploration strategy adopted by Kohat JV and it would add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of OGDCL and the country. According to a statement, this is the second consecutive discovery in Kohat block.