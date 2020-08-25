IHC reserves the petition against the appointment of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Accountability Shehzad Akbar

The High Court has reserved judgment on the petition against the appointment of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Accountability Shehzad Akbar.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case. The Chief Justice heard the petition of citizen Pervez Zahoor. Lawyer Amanullah Kanrani appeared before the court on behalf of citizen Pervez Zahoor.

Petitioner’s counsel argued that accountability is an independent body and is not subordinate to anyone. The Rules of Business keep the institution of accountability independent.

The Chief Justice remarked that this court has declared that Shehzad Akbar is not a federal government, merely naming a name does not prove anyone’s interference.

Lawyer Amanullah Kanrani said that keeping unelected representatives is also against the Constitution and the rules of the National Assembly. Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that constitutionally the Prime Minister can appoint anyone as an advisor. The honorable judge said that Shahzad Akbar cannot be a part of the federal cabinet. We have written in the decision of our sugar mills.

The petition said that Mirza Shehzad Akbar holds the post of advisor to the Prime Minister and equivalent to the post of Federal Minister.

The petition also challenged the appointment of Mirza Shehzad Akbar as Chairman East Recovery Unit and requested that the July 22 notification of appointment of Mirza Shehzad Akbar be declared illegal.

The court has been asked to declare the appointment of Mirza Shehzad Akbar as illegal and withdraw the salaries, allowances and benefits received. The appointment of Shahzad Akbar is a breach of nepotism, conflict of interest and violation of the oath of the Prime Minister.