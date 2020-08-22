Lahore man kills wife for not allowing second marriage

A man, identified as Shahbaz Umar, murdered his 25-year-old wife after she refused to let him marry for the second time in Lahore, the police said on Friday.

The woman’s body was found at her house. According to the police, there were knife marks on her wrists.

The crime was committed 13 days earlier. “An FIR was registered by the suspect. He tried to mislead us by lying that some unknown men had murdered his wife,” investigating officer Imran Pasha said.

The police were, however, suspicious of Umar and interrogated him. He confessed to his crime in custody.

“Umar said that he killed his wife as she was not giving him permission for a second marriage,” officer Pasha said, adding that he will soon be presented before a court.