Incident of blackmailing a young man by making a video after kidnapping in Dhuman area

A poor laborer from Tanyala village was abducted and tortured by local criminal youth gangs and made inhumane videos on his mobile phone.

The incident took place in Dhok Wazira area of ​​Dhuman police station where Dawn gang chief Aqeel Nawaz alias Ajmal Ajo Dawn along with Shafiq, Asif Saleem and other unidentified persons kidnapped Khurram Shehzad and snatched his motorcycle and mobile phone from him.

Ajo Dawn, with the help of his other colleagues, made a nude video on Khurram Shehzad’s mobile and threatened to make it viral.

Dhuman police have registered an FIR at the request of Khurram Shehzad and arrested the accused Shafiq and Asif Saleem and recovered a stolen motorcycle and mobile phone from them while the main accused Ajo Dawn and other accomplices involved in the incident have escaped. ۔

