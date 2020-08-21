Israeli warplanes launch airstrikes in Gaza

Israeli warplanes carried out a third round of airstrikes in Gaza early Friday morning.

It was in response to a rocket barrage several hours earlier, capping off a night that saw multiple rounds of missile launches and reprisal raids as simmering tensions threatened to break into the open.

The Israel Defense Forces said that at around 6 a.m., fighter jets and other aircraft carried out strikes on underground infrastructure belonging to the Hamas terror group, in response to the attack earlier in the evening in which seven rockets were fired at southern Israel from the Strip.

Earlier in March, positions belonging to the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing, were hit by missiles launched from Israeli warplanes, said sources who said there were no casualties according to initial assessments.

The Israeli military claimed the airstrikes were carried out in response to rockets launched from Gaza into Israel.