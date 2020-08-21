Qureshi in China to attend bilateral strategic dialogue

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday reached China for participating in the second round of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue.

Accompanied by senior officials, the foreign minister would lead Pakistani side in the dialogue to be held in Hainan, China. The Chinese side would be led by State Councillor and Foreign Minster Wang Yi. The first meeting of the dialogue was held in March last year, a Foreign Office press release said. During the dialogue, both sides will, inter alia, discuss cooperation on Covid-19, bilateral relations and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said that the visit would play an important role in further strengthening Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and deepen strategic communication and coordination with China on a range of issues. “Pakistan and China are the closest friends and staunch partners. Their time-tested friendship is based on unparalleled mutual trust, understanding and commonality of interests. Both sides are fully committed to building closer China-Pakistan community of shared future,” he added.

Prior to his departure, the foreign minister said in a video message that he had discussed the visit with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday.

He hoped that during the visit, the delegation would reflect the thinking of Pakistan’s political and military leadership. The foreign minister also hoped that his scheduled meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi would prove to be productive for both the countries. “I am leaving on a very important visit to China. I had a discussion with the prime minister regarding this visit. My delegation will represent the stance of the political and military leadership of the country. I am hopeful that my meeting with Foreign Minster Wang Yi will prove to be beneficial for both countries,” the foreign minister said.