NUML University will open 2 new campuses in AJK: PM AJK

Muzaffarabad: Rector NUML University Muhammad Jaffer called on AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan, here in his office on Tuesday.

During the meeting matters regarding on the promotion of Higher Education in the State were discussed.

The Rector of NUML University announced to set up two campuses of the NUML one each in Muzaffarabad and Mirpur.

AJK PM welcomed the decision of establishing two campuses of NUML University in AJK and said that AJK Govt. has taken bold steps for quality education and added that literacy rate of the state is higher than that of other provinces of Pakistan.

He said Implementation of NTS for teacher’s recruitment has not only boosted the education system in AJK but has provided an opportunity to the educated youth to serve in the education department to supplement government efforts to improve the education system in the state.

The Prime Minister expressed the hope that the establishment of two campuses of NUML in AJK would help improve the standards of higher education in the state.