Farogh Naseem directed to work on constitutional, legal options regarding Karachi

Farogh Naseem has been tasked to work on constitutional and legal options regarding the Karachi issue as Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to solve the matter soon.

According to the sources Farogh Naseem, Law Minister had presented some constitutional options before the premier during their last meeting, and work has been started in the ministry to finalize them.

Notably, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed Khan – in a hearing pertaining to encroachments along drains in Karachi – had told the Supreme Court that the federal government is deliberating on different legal and constitutional options to save Karachi.

Khalid Javed Khan maintained that he is not in a position to share details about the possible steps that the federation might take. “Karachi has become an orphan city at the moment. Pakistan will be destroyed if Karachi is ruined,” he had said.