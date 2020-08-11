Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan visits Mayo and Services hospital

Chairman Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation and Senior Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan visited the Mayo Hospital and Services Hospital, met the hospital management and on behalf of Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation.

During his visit, he announced the establishment of dialysis centers in both the hospitals. The foundation will completely renovate the building.

Abdul Aleem Khan also visited the Institute of Mental Health. Visited various departments of the hospital, reviewed the arrangements and facilities available. He also appreciated the various creative activities of the patients. He reiterated his commitment to play a role in approving the government grant for the hospital’s upgrade.