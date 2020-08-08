85% work of Matiari-Lahore transmission line completed: Bajwa

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Saturday that 85 percent work on 660kV Matiari-Lahore HVDC Transmission line project had been completed.

“The transmission line will evacuate power North-South and resolve one major issue,” he said in a tweet.

Asim Bajwa who is also Chairman CPEC Authority said the transmission line would have a capacity of evacuating 4000MW of electricity.

The line is 886 kilometers long and there are1972 towers along the line.

The cost of the project is $1.658 billion.

The project has also created over 2,212 direct jobs for locals.

Meanwhile, Asim Saleem Bajwa said that work on the 110 kilometers two lane Khuzdar-Basima N-30 highway construction was in full swing.

In a tweet Asim Bajwa said work on Rs 19 bllion worth project was commenced in October 19. So far, he said, 20 percent physical work was completed.

This road would link Khuzdar with N-85 to also serve Gwadar China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route. The project is expected to be completed by end 2021.