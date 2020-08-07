IG tells officers to play role for improving working, prestige of police stations

Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir said that police station is a basic unit in police department and officers should play a full fledged supervisory role for improving working and prestige of this basic unit so that problems of citizens may be resolved by timely provision of justice.

He further said that, special initiative model police stations based on modern technology and ideas of smart working are playing instrumental role in changing traditional model of policing whereas with effective monitoring, performance of special initiative police station should be continued to be improved. He gave Shabash to Gujranwala region for showing overall good performance with respect to inspection of special initiative police station. He further added that loss of precious human lives in traffic accidents is very harrowing and painful, therefore ratio of cancellation and confiscation of driving licences involved in heinous and death lethal accidents should be enhanced.

IG Punjab expressed displeasure for delay in investigation of cases of traffic accidents and directed that challans of under investigation cases of traffic accidents should be completed and sent to courts as early as possible and DPOs should ensure that there should be no discrepancy in use of section 322 regarding traffic accidents. He moreover said that, purpose of cameras installed in lock ups, front desks and rooms of SHOs is effective monitoring and improving performance so that DPOs may ensure monitoring of cameras installed in front desks, lock ups and rooms of SHOs on daily basis. He further added that, there should be no delay in taking action against those who were found guilty of technical fault of cameras in lock up of police station or front desk for more than one week. He moreover said that work out ratio of cases should be improved besides efforts for controlling of crimes and modern technology should be benefitted for arresting of accused involved in murder, dacoity and kidnapping on ransom. He said that departmental action should be ensured against those investigation officers who don’t pay visit to crime scene unit in case of heinous crimes whereas, the officers who after receiving of PFSA report, deliberately pretend for not receiving of report should be strictly reprimanded and Addl IG investigation should take departmental action after issuing show cause notice to such investigation officers. He further added that for stopping incidents of women and child abuses, all RPOs and DPOs should take timely action and also supervise investigation of such cases under their supervision whereas for investigation of heinous crimes including murder, sexual abuse, geo fencing, forensic science and modern investigation tools should be benefitted so that accused should be taken to their ultimate end speedily. He further said that, AIG finance and All RPOs should ensure monitoring of financial management and development projects of all districts whereas DIG Legal has been directed to complete under process App with respect to digital monitoring of legal matters under his supervision so that such sensitive issue may be tackled in better way. These views were expressed by him when he was directing to officers at video link conference at Central Police Office today. During the conference, special initiative police station, performance of crime scene unit, monitoring of lock ups and discipline matrix along with other issues came under discussion.

In the conference, Addl IG Traffic, Addl IG Investigation, Addl IG IAB, Addl IG Operations, Addl IG Establishment, DIG IT and DIG Legal gave briefings about issues under discussion whereas RPOs and DPOs also expressed their views. IG Punjab directed to officers and said that there should be no leniency in actions taken against those involved in violation of loudspeaker act, wall chalking and propagation of hatred material and in the wake of arrival of Muharram Ul Haram preparation for security plan arrangements of sensitive imam bargahs, routes of session and Majalis should be started especially there should be strict vigilance of individuals included in forth schedule.