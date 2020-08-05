Sargodha University commemorated ‘Kashmir Siege Day’ in solidarity with Kashmiris

Kashmir Siege Day was observed at Sargodha University against the Indian government’s move to unilaterally and illegally end the special status of Kashmir on August 5 last year.

On the occasion, staff and faculty members staged a protest rally from Fountain Square to Maulabakhsh Auditorium in which participants held various placards and banners with slogans in favour of Kashmir.

Demanding immediate end to Indian atrocities on Kashmiris, they called for resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions. Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed said that it was welcome to include Kashmir in the map of Pakistan. And the inclusion of Kashmir in the map will further strengthen the right of Kashmiris to self-determination, he said.

He said that Pakistan has a diplomatic advantage on Kashmir over India and Pakistan has effectively highlighted Kashmir in the international arena after the lockdown in Kashmir in the last one year. The role of Pakistan Army is also commendable. Dean Dr. Muhammad Afzal, Controller Examinations Dr. Muhammad Bashir, Dr. Haroon Idrees, Dr. Najma and others also addressed the rally.