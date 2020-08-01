Greater Manchester lockdown unlikely to affect Pakistan Test: ECB

LONDON: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), according to a report published on BBC.com, has claimed that the extra coronavirus restrictions in the Greater Manchester will not affect the first Test between England and Pakistan which is scheduled for August 5 at the Old Trafford. The match, which is scheduled for this Wednesday, could have been impacted by the government’s recent decision to ban separate households from meeting each other indoors across the area, however the ECB has stated that it will follow government advice while abiding by its own strict protocols that will allow the game to proceed as scheduled. The new lockdown rules have been drafted for northern regions along with Greater Manchester due to a spike in coronavirus cases. The new rules stop different households to meet at homes or gardens. Individuals are however allowed to go to pubs and restaurants but they cannot mix with individuals of other households. Meanwhile, England will once again face a selection dilemma over the make-up of their pace attack after an unchanged 14-man squad was named on Wednesday for next week’s first Test against Pakistan. Joe Root’s side rotated their frontline fast bowlers during the 2-1 series win over the West Indies, which ended on Tuesday, with the competition for places intense. The second Test starts at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on August 13, with the third match taking place at the same venue from August 21. The Tests are taking place behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.