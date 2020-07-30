Foreign Office condemns Indian atrocities in Kashmir on 360th day of lockdown in the region

Pakistan Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Ayesha Farooqui said during weekly Press Briefing to media at Foreign Ministry on Thursday said that today is the 360th day of the continued subjugation and brutalization of innocent people in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

Indian occupation forces over there continued so-called search operations and martyred Aijaz Ahmad Bhat and Ishfaq Rashid Khan in Srinagar area.

Ceasefire violations on the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons continue unabated. This year alone, India has committed 1823 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 14 martyrdoms and serious injuries to 138 innocent civilians.

FO Spokesperson said Pakistan strongly condemns restrictions imposed by Indian authorities on Eid-ul-Azha prayers in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K). Imposition of restrictions on prayers on one of the most important days of the Islamic calendar represents complete disrespect by the Indian government for the sentiments of the Muslims of IoJ&K. It is also a flagrant violation of their fundamental freedom of religion.

Notably, three civilians, including two women, were injured after Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Rakhchikri Sector along the Line of Control on Wednesday.

On Twitter, Inter-Services Public Relations said, “Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation deliberately targeting the civil population,”

“3 innocent civilians including 2 women, residents of Akhori village got injured. Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing,” it added. Earlier, the military’s media wing said that India had committed at least 1,643 ceasefire violations in 2020.

Earlier, four civilians were injured after Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing in the Jandrot Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) on June 9, the ISPR had said.

Moreover, Indian authorities are using Covid-19 related restrictions as a pretext to curb religious freedom of the Muslims of IIoJK. While the BJP government has been allowing religious activities in various other contexts and instances, disallowing Kashmiri Muslims to offer Eid-ul-Azha prayers is a blatant discrimination.

Ayesha Farooqui further said that Pakistan urges the international community, the United Nations, and human rights and humanitarian organisations to take notice of glaring denial of the religious rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people in violation of international laws and conventions. “We have seen reports of recent acquisition of Rafale jets by Indian Air force.

The IAF chief shared a post along with a video highlighting the moments after the touchdown of the Rafale jets at the Ambala airbase.

The 54-second long video shows the Rafale jets, initially black speck against the blue sky, heading towards the Ambala airbase.

According to some former senior Indian officials and several international publications these Rafale jets are dual-capable systems that can also be modified as nuclear weapon delivery platforms”. It is well known that India continues to expand and modernize its nuclear arsenal both in terms of type and number of delivery systems.

In addition to this, India has nuclearized the Indian Ocean and continues to increase the readiness of its arsenal through measures such as canisterization of missile systems. It is disturbing to note that India continues to amass military capabilities beyond its genuine security requirement. According to credible and reputable international research institutes, India is now the second largest arms importer in the world.

Pakistan has been consistently highlighting the risks of massive Indian arms buildup as well as their offensive security doctrine and force postures, which are adversely affecting strategic stability in South Asia. This arms buildup is being aided and abetted through a policy of exemptions, waivers and supply of advanced equipment, technology and weapons for narrow commercial interests.

Such arms transfers also violate the objectives of various export control regimes on preventing destabilizing accumulations of arms in various regions including where there exist outstanding conflicts and disputes. Transfer of advanced systems, where there is an open intention of conversion into nuclear delivery platforms, calls into question the commitment of international suppliers to non-proliferation commitments.

The world community must dissuade India from its disproportionate arms buildup which could also lead to an arms race in South Asia. The world is already a witness to the bellicose and irresponsible rhetoric by the BJP Government in pursuit of a revisionist agenda in the neighbourhood.

On Pakistan’s part, we remain open to consideration of measures for crisis management, risk reduction, and strategic restraint. While remaining opposed to any arms race in South Asia, Pakistan cannot remain oblivious to these developments and remains confident of its ability to thwart any ill-considered act of aggression.