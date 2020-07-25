Javeria and Saud did not pay my Rs 1 crore: Salma Zafar

Veteran actor Salma Zafar has accused celebrity couple Javeria Saud and Saud Qasmi of not paying her money, it was reported on Saturday.

According to details, Salma Zafar said she considered Javeria Saud as her daughter and worked in the couple’s production house for years. When I sent a message to Javeria asking for my money of ten million rupees she blocked me, Salma Zafar said.

Reacting to the allegations, Javeria Saud said Salma Zafar should have quit working with us in the first month if she wasn’t paid, but she continued it for seven years. She said all payments of the veteran actor were cleared.

Javeria Saud further said that Salma Zafar wanted to do business with her and leveled such false allegations after her request was turned down.